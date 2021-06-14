We miss you: Fans on Sushant Singh Rajput's first death anniversary

It's been a year since he passed away but Sushant Singh Rajput is alive in the hearts of numerous fans. The 34-year-old Bollywood actor's untimely demise on June 14 last year had left his fans, friends and family in a state of shock. On the actor's first death anniversary on Monday, "We miss you" trended on Twitter along with the hashtag #SushantSinghRajput.

"We miss you Manny. Really one year go faster but your memories still don't go in my heart. Miss you my inspiration #SushantSinghRajput," tweeted a fan of Sushant.

"Gone but never forgotten. Still feels like a nightmare, even after a year. We miss you, legend! #SushantSinghRajput," shared another fan.

"The smile we lost last year on this day. It was too late for us to understand his uniquness, charishma, pure talent. He was a gem, which bollywood didn't deserve. Hope you're Resting In Peace on the other side SSR. We miss you," expressed another fan.

"They say, the life of the de#d is placed in the heart of living. Sorry I couldn't write the word as it hurts to say or even write it for him, And yes you have taken huge place in our hearts. We miss you SSR," wrote another heartbroken fan.

Meanwhile, a film titled "Nyay: The Justice" is being made, which is being touted as a tribute to the late actor.

Friends remember actor

Film industry colleagues too took to social media to remember late actor Sushant Singh Rajput on his first death anniversary.

Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor, who had directed Sushant Singh Rajput in his debut film "Kai Po Che" (2013) and later "Kedarnath" (2018), shared in an Instagram post: "1yr today.. still numb #omnamahshivaya #sushantsinghrajput #superstar forever."

Sushant's "Sonchiriya" co-star Bhumi Pednekar wrote: "Miss you, your questions and everything we spoke about. From the stars to the things unknown, you showed me the world like I had never seen it before. I hope you've found your peace my curious sweet SSR...Om Shanti #Forever #Ssr #Peace #neutronstar."

Another "Sonchiriya" actor Ranvir Shorey posted in Hindi: "Apna Karza toh utar gayo, humey yahin chhod gayo bihadan mein... #sonchiriya #sushantsinghrajput."

Saswata Chatterjee, who was a co-actor in Sushant's posthumously released film "Dil Bechara", shared: "Remembering every single moment with you Sushant... Memories never fade. #remembering #sushantsinghrajput."

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra, who directed "Dil Bechara", tweeted: "Nothing seems to be the same. The void you left behind still remains. Here's hoping I'll see you once again. Miss you Brother #stillnumb #sushantsinghrajput."