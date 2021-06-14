Parvathy apologises to survivors, regrets 'liking' rapper Vedan’s apology

Actress Parvathy apologised for 'liking' the apology posted by rapper Vedan on social media following sexual misconduct allegations. Parvathy took to her Instgram page and pointed that she will always stand by the survivor and apparently removed the like when she got to know that the apology was 'not sincere'.

Parvathy wrote, “I apologise sincerely to the survivors who have so bravely spoken up against the accused singer Vedan. I had liked his apology post with the thought that many men don’t even acknowledge that they were at fault. I know clearly that it is not something to celebrate. I truly believe that it’s of paramount importance that the survivors be respected as they go forth with the case.

“I removed my “like” as soon as I got to know that a few survivors said the apology was not a sincere one. I stand corrected. Whether to forgive and how to heal is always the right of the survivor and I’ll only always stand by them.” (sic.)

Parvathy, an active member of Women in Cinema Collective (WCC), had over the years, called out men accused of sexual misconduct and raised voice on the #MeToo movement.

Vedan accused of sexual misconduct

Popular Malayalam rapper Vedan, known for his acerbic lyrics against caste system and oppression, has been accused of sexual misconduct by a few women.

In a post that was shared last week on the Facebook page 'Women Against Sexual Harassment', a few women shared how they faced harassment from the rapper.

Following the allegations, the rapper took to his social media pages to say he regretted his actions.

“Dearest all, I post this with utmost sincerity to correct my wrong-doings. I feel great self-contempt and terrible regret as I look back on the lapses in my conduct towards you, my women friends and partners who came to me in trust and friendship. I totally deserve to feel this pain. But the fact that this does not in any way redress the agony my actions have put you through haunts me very deeply. I not only put you through this trauma but ended up hurting you more with the clumsy way I mishandled subsequent posts on this issue. I deeply regret this and totally accept and submit myself to all your criticism. With all due sincerity and without an iota of pretence I offer my heartfelt apologies. I'm totally committed to ensuring that never again shall I because of such pain and discomfort to any person ever again. To do everything needed to ensure this positive change I strongly desire to see in myself , I will need to step down and withdraw for a few days. It is only now that I'm beginning to glimpse the importance of the timely warnings regarding the worrisome changes in my behaviour that I was given by my significant others. They had indeed hinted that there is some kind of misogynistic streak beginning to act up in me. I understand now that there may have been certain incidents in my own life whose impact may be showing up in this manner. To address these at root I have decided to seek help and undergo therapy if needed,” he wrote.

While some appreciated his will to acknowledge the allegations, many mocked him asking how he is getting off easy after the allegations.

Meanwhile, some also pointed that his apology came after his work 'From a Native Daughter' with writer-director Mushin Parari was getting cancelled over the allegations over sexual misconduct.