Mohanlal's Aaraattu to hit the theatres in October

Aaraattu, the Mohanlal starrer is one of the most awaited upcoming projects of Malayalam cinema. The project, which is directed by B Unnikrishnan, is now slated to hit the screens by October.

Earlier, the film was supposed to release in theatres for the Onam season of 2021. However, the latest reports suggest that the release of Aaraattu is postponed.

As per the latest updates, the Mohanlal starrer will now hit the theatres on October 14, 2021 as pooja relese. The makers decided to postponed Aaraattu release owing to the second wave of pandemic.

The Mohanlal starrer is reportedly being made as one of the most expensive projects in the superstar's career.