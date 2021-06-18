Prithviraj to team up with Mohanlal again for 'Bro Daddy'

Prithviraj Sukumaran on Friday announced his second directorial venture. The film titled 'Bro Daddy' will have Mohanlal in the lead role.

Prithviraj's directorial debut with Mohanlal, Lucifer, was a blockbuster. "My 2nd directorial. “BRO DADDY” will once again be headlined by The Lalettan, with an ensemble cast including yours truly playing equally important full length roles in the film. Produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas, this is a fun family drama written by Sreejith and Bibin. A script, that we hope will become a film that makes you smile, laugh and want to revisit. I guess it’s about time we all got a happy film. Rolling soon. Actually..very soon," Prithviraj Sukumaran said in a Facebook post. He also shared a poster of the film.

Abhinandan Ramanujam will be the director of photography. Deepak Dev will compose the music.

Earlier, Prithviraj had announced the sequel to Lucifer, titled 'Empuraan'. The film was stalled due to the pandemic situation.