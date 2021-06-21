Actor Arjun Nandakumar gets hitched

Malayalam actor Arjun Nandakumar got married in a private ceremony on Monday in Kochi.

The actor got married to Divya Pillai and the ceremony was held in presence of close families following COVID protocols.

Arjun, a dentist by profession, stepped into modelling and later made his acting debut. He made his debut in 2012 with Casanovva directed by Rosshan Andrrews.

He, then went on to play many supporting roles in a couple of films including Grandmaster, The Dolphins, Jamna Pyari, Su.. Su... Sudhi Vathmeekam. He was last seen in Anjaam Pathiraa.

He will next be seen in Mohanlal's much awaited flick Marakkar which is slated to hit the screens by August 12.