Cold Case trailer: Prithviraj opens the pandora's box of mysterious homicide

The much awaited trailer of Prithviraj-starrer Cold Case has been released online.

The over-2 minutes long video opens with a voice over that says, 'Illogical thoughts are more in numbers in the universe' and shows Prithviraj pondering over a mysterious case.

Soon, we are shown the glimpses of the case involving 'unnatural death'. We, further get to hear how the cops are going to open the pandora's box of mysterious homicide.

Though nothing much is revealed about Aditi Balan's character, we are made to believe that she is very much involved in the murder mystery case. Prithvi's character further mentions that the killer is not just crooked but also creative enough making him brilliant. However, the trailer also suggests that the case takes a rather ‘cold’ turn with emergence of supernatural forces.

The movie, which is touted to be an out-and-out crime thriller, will release on Amazon Prime Video, on June 30.

The release thus marks the first film of Prithviraj Sukumaran to get a direct OTT release. The actor plays the central character Sathyajith IPS in the Tanu Balak directorial.

The project is jointly produced by cinematographer Jomon T John, editor Shameer Mohammed, and Anto Joseph. Jomon himself handles the cinematography of the project, along with Girish Gangadharan. Shameer himself handles the editing.

On the OTT release, producer Anto Joseph said, “It is a jubilant moment for me to have my film Cold Case premiere in India and across 240 countries and territories on Amazon Prime Video."

"The cast and crew have worked tirelessly to make this film a treat to watch. Viewers are definitely in for a thrilling ride with Cold Case that will keep them at the edge of their seats throughout the film," promised Anto Joseph.