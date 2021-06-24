Malayalam
Anna Ben and Sunny Wayne starrer Sara'S opts for OTT release, first song out

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 24, 2021 12:00 PM IST Updated: June 24, 2021 12:08 PM IST
Topic | Entertainment News

Anna Ben and Sunny Wayne starrer Sara’S is gearing up for a digital debut.

The Jude Anthany Joseph’s directorial will stream on Amazon Prime Video from July 5.

Sara’s was shot after the lockdown was lifted last year following all the mandatory guidelines. The team, sharing the release date unveiled a video song of the film.

The song 'Mele Vinpadavukal' composed by Shaan Rahman is penned by Manu Manjith and crooned by Sooraj Santhosh. 

Interestingly, Anna's father and screenwriter Benny P Nayarambalam is also part of the film's cast. Mallika Sukumaran, 'Collector Bro' Prasanth Nair, Dhanya Varma, Siddique, Vijayakumar, Aju Varghese, Siju Wilson, Srinda, and Jibu Jacob are also part the cast.

While Akshay Hareesh wrote the story, Nimish Ravi handled the camera, Riyas Badhar edited it. 

PK Muralidharan, who produced hit films like Classmates and Memories, is backing the film with Santha Murali.

