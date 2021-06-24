Kunjeldho to hit theaters, Asif Ali-starrer to be Onam release

RJ Mathukkutty’s debut film Kunjeldho, starring Asif Ali in the lead gets a release date. The makers announced a new release date for the movie, which was initially planned as a Valentine’s Day release last year.

The Asif Ali-starrer will be Onam release hitting the theaters on August 27.

Kunjheldho is one of the films completed before the pandemic began in 2020 and is now the second film to announce the release in theaters post the second wave of pandemic.

Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham, Mohanlal’s multi-crore movie directed by Priyadarshan, was the first movie whose release date was confirmed to be on August 12.

The Kerala government, which has eased the lockdown that was in place since May 8, hasn’t made any announcement regarding the reopening of theatres.

Touted to be a campus-based story. Kunjeldho also stars Sudheesh, Siddique, Arjun Gopal, Rajesh Sharma, and others. Newcomer Gopika Udayan plays the female lead.

Actor-director Vineeth Sreenivasan is also part of the team as a creative director.

Prasobh Krishna and Suvin K Varkey are producing it under the banner of Little Big Films. The company is known for films such as Kunjiramayanam and Kalki. Swaroop Philip handled the cinematography while Ranjan Abraham edited.