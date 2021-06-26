Malayalam
Entertainment

Suresh Gopi turns 63, unveils his character poster from SG 251

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 26, 2021 09:33 AM IST
Topic | Entertainment News

Malayalam superstar Suresh Gopi is ringing his birthday on Saturday and ahead of it, the actor treated fans with the character poster of his upcoming film.

The project which will mark his 251st film, will be helmed by Rahul Ramachandran while Sameen Salim is scripting the film. 

In the poster shared by Suresh Gopi, he is seen sitting in a room full of clocks and watches, while he is repairing one. Sporting a salt and pepper look with a full-length hand tattoo, a dog is also seen sitting by his side.

Produced by Ethereal Entertainments, the rest of the crew and the title of the film is yet to be revealed.

Meanwhile, Suresh Gopi will be next seen in the film Kaaval directed by Nithin Renji Panicker.

