Mammootty's 'One' to get Hindi remake, Boney Kapoor acquires rights

Producer Boney Kapoor has bought the remake rights of Malayalam superstar Mammootty's 2021 hit film One.

According to a report in ETimes, it was Boney Kapoor's friend and Paras Publicity's Rajesh Vasani who suggested him to acquire the remake rights of this movie.

The report further stated that the Hindi remake of One will see a big Bollywood star and the project is likely to go on floors in the first quarter of 2022. Rumour also suggests that Anil Kapoor is said to be playing the role of Kadakkal Chandran which was played by Mammootty in the original.

Mammootty-starrer One revolved around a chief minister. The film, which was released in theaters was later streamed on Netflix.

Meanwhile, Boney Kapoor is also said to begin work on the Hindi remake of the 2019 Malayalam film Helen with his daughter Janhavi Kapoor reprising Anna Ben's role from the original flick.

It needs to be noted that Boney has also made remakes down South with 'Vakeel Saab' and 'Nerkonda Paarvai', the remake of Bollywood movie Pink.

He is also backing Ajith Kumar’s 'Valimai' in Tamil and is also going to remake 'Article 15' in Tamil with Udhayanidhi Stalin.