Freida Pinto flaunts baby bump to announce pregnancy with fiance Cory Tran

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 30, 2021 09:01 AM IST
'Slumdog Millionaire' actress Freida Pinto is pregnant. The actress is expecting her first child with fiance Cory Tan.

"Baby Tran, coming this Fall!" she wrote along with a couple of pictures she posted on Instagram on Monday night. In the one of the images, Freida flaunts her baby bump in a floral summer dress while adventure photographer Tran, in a white T-shirt and black bottom, poses alongside with his palm placed on her swollen belly. They smile at the camera.

In the second picture, they lovingly look into each other's eyes.

Tran, too, posted the photos on his official Instagram handle.

The actress got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Tran in November 2019.

The post has been showered with love and congratulatory messages from Hollywood as well as Bollywood.

Nora Fatehi wrote: "OMG Congrats".

Mrunal Thakur commented: "Oh my god. Freidaaaaaaaaa and Cory congratulations! I'm literally screaming and dancing."

Actor Hannah Simone wrote: "Oh my goooodness!!!!"

Actor Marcus Francis commented: "Ooh my !!!! Freida!! I'm so so happy for you and Cory!!! Congratulation hon!"

Freida's upcoming films include "Needle In A Timestack" and "Mr Malcolm's List".

