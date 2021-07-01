Mammootty on Wednesday took to his social media pages to share a throwback photo from his debut film, Anubhavangal Paalichakal, directed by KS Sethumadhavan.

He was a junior artist in the film.

In the caption, he thanked the person who retouched his photo from the film, which released in 1971. Mammootty also recalled the time he worked with legendary actor Sathyan.

Sharing the photo, Mammootty wrote, "Big thanks to the person who did this. This is a screengrab from my first ever appearance on celluloid. Colour corrected from black and white. This brings back such vivid memories from another time. I had the rare privilege to be in the same film as Sathyan master. In fact I remember touching his feet once when he was asleep, resting between shots. #longtimeago #aboutaboy #whodreamedofcinema (sic)."

Many fans and celebs commented below the photo. Prithviraj Sukumaran called the photo a treasure.

On the professional front, Mammootty has teamed up with filmmaker Amal Neerad for the upcoming project titled, Bheeshma Parvam. The film is bankrolled by director Amal Neerad's home banner, Amal Neerad Productions.