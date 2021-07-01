Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Mammootty shares pic of his maiden appearance on celluloid in 'Anubhavangal Paalichakal'

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 01, 2021 10:00 AM IST Updated: July 01, 2021 12:03 PM IST
Topic | Entertainment News

Mammootty on Wednesday took to his social media pages to share a throwback photo from his debut film, Anubhavangal Paalichakal, directed by KS Sethumadhavan.

He was a junior artist in the film. 

In the caption, he thanked the person who retouched his photo from the film, which released in 1971. Mammootty also recalled the time he worked with legendary actor Sathyan.

RELATED ARTICLES

Sharing the photo, Mammootty wrote, "Big thanks to the person who did this. This is a screengrab from my first ever appearance on celluloid. Colour corrected from black and white. This brings back such vivid memories from another time. I had the rare privilege to be in the same film as Sathyan master. In fact I remember touching his feet once when he was asleep, resting between shots. #longtimeago #aboutaboy #whodreamedofcinema (sic)."

Many fans and celebs commented below the photo. Prithviraj Sukumaran called the photo a treasure.

On the professional front, Mammootty has teamed up with filmmaker Amal Neerad for the upcoming project titled, Bheeshma Parvam. The film is bankrolled by director Amal Neerad's home banner, Amal Neerad Productions.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.