Prithviraj back to work after lockdown for Bhramam shoot

While Prithviraj's Cold Case started streaming on Amazon Prime Video, the actor is back to the sets of his next movie.

The 38-year-old shared a selfie on Wednesday and said that he is now back at work after the lockdown. Prithviraj was on his way to Pondicherry to shoot the final scene of his much-awaited movie, Bhramam. Sharing the selfie, he wrote, "Back to work after the 2021 lockdown. Off to shoot the tale end scene of Bhramam!"

Dressed in a black T-shirt, the actor looked dapper as ever.

'Bhraman', the Malayalam remake of the Hindi film 'Andhadhun', also stars Raashii Khanna.

"Shooting for 'Bhramam' has been an incredible journey. The experience of being directed by Ravi K. Chandran and working alongside Prithviraj has been amazing. I'm glad we're on our way to wrap up the shooting despite the challenges of the time. It's going to be exciting to see the audience in theatres," Raashi told IANS.

"I've been fortunate to have such extraordinary work come my way. We're all being as careful as its possible to be. I'm grateful that I've been able to prioritise health, safety and shooting for projects," she said, about shooting amid the pandemic.