Priyadarshan's Minnaram remade as Hungama 2, trailer out

Looks like Priyadarshan has remade yet another Malayalam movie into Bollywood. This time it's the Mohanlal classic Minnaram.

The trailer of Hungama 2 is out and fans can't stop picking the similar scenes from the 1994 Malayalam movie Minnaram. The film stars Meezaan Jaffrey and Pranitha Subhash, Parish Rawal and Shilpa Shetty in the lead.

The film's plot revolves around Meezaan's character trying to disprove that he's the father of his ex-girlfriend's baby.

The trailer also features a remixed version of the hit 90's song Chura Ke Dil Mera Goriya Chali, originally picturised on Shilpa Shetty and Akshay Kumar. 'Hungama 2' marks Shilpa's comeback to Bollywood after a gap of 13 years.

'Hungama 2' is all set for an OTT release on July 23.

Priyadarshan, earlier in an interview with PTI had revealed that he'd offered the film to Ayushmann Khurrana and Kartik Aaryan. “I didn’t go directly to meet them but my concept was narrated to a lot of actors like Ayushmann Khurrana, Kartik Aaryan and Siddharth Malhotra. They all refused to do the film. Now, I am working with Meezaan. They all refused because maybe they thought I am an outdated director, because I was out of the Hindi film industry for five years,” Priyadarshan told PTI last year.

A Venus Records and Tapes LLP project, 'Hungama 2' is also produced by Ganesh Jain, Chetan Jain, and Armaan Ventures.