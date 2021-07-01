Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Sara'S trailer: Anna Ben, Sunny Wayne promise an unconventional romantic comedy

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 01, 2021 02:54 PM IST Updated: July 01, 2021 03:24 PM IST
Topic | Entertainment News

The trailer of Jude Anthany Joseph's directorial Sara'S has been released online.

The film starring popular actors Anna Ben and Sunny Wayne seems to be a fun ride with a relevant theme. The trailer promises to be an unconventional romantic comedy which has Sara played by Anna Ben who does not want to get pregnant. Later, she meets Jeevan played by Sunny Wayne and the duo fall in love. Meanwhile, she is also a young and aspiring filmmaker who is struggling to do her first project in the world of cinema.

The trailer also features a host of stars including Vineeth Sreenivasan, Shaan Rahman, Mallika Sukumaran, Benny P Nayarambalam, Dhanya Varma, Jibu Jacob and collector Prasanth Nair.

RELATED ARTICLES

Directed by Jude Anthany Joseph and co-produced by P.K Murali Dharan and Santha Murali, Sara’s will have an exclusive India release on 5th July 2021 on Amazon Prime Video. 

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.