Pray for our happiness: Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao get together after divorce announcement

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, a day after announcing divorce released a video message together on Sunday.

The duo spoke in Hindi in a video shared on the YouTube page of Paani Foundation. It is a non-profit founded by Aamir, Kiran and the team behind the Satyamev Jayate show.

In the video message, the duo can be seen urging their fans not to get disappointed after hearing their separation news as they will still look forward as one family. They also asked their fans to pray for their happiness and well-being and were also seen holding hands throughout the video.

“The news of our divorce must have come as a shock for many. But in spite of that we just want to say that we both are extremely happy and are still one family. Our relationship has changed but in a way, we are still together. And Paani Foundation is like Azad, our kid. So we will always stay together as a family. Pray for our happiness. That’s all we wanted to say,” Aamir was heard saying.

Kiran and Aamir got hitched on December 28, 2005 and recently announced separation after 15 years of marriage.