Mandira Bedi remembers late husband Raj Kaushal, shares heartbreaking post

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 05, 2021 03:31 PM IST
Actress Mandira Bedi took to social media on Monday to share photographs with her husband, filmmaker Raj Kaushal, who passed away last week.

Mandira, who has been keeping away from social media for a while, on Monday shared a few photographs on Instagram where she can be seen happily posing with glasses of red and white wine with her husband, both of them smiling at the camera.

The actress did not caption her photos but only used a heartbroken emoji instead.

Mandira's husband, filmmaker Raj Kaushal reportedly succumbed to a heart attack on June 30.

Friends, followers and industry colleagues mourned his untimely demise on social media and expressed condolences.

Mandira has also been a victim of trolling and hatred on social media after photographs surfaced showing her breaking stereotypes by performing her husband's last rites, which male members of a family are traditionally expected to perform.

