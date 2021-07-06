Allu Arjun resumes 'Pushpa' shoot

Telugu star Allu Arjun has resumed shooting for his upcoming biggie "Pushpa". Shoot of the film was stalled owing to lockdown, and the crew will now follow a 30-day schedule here.

"'Pushpa' is an action-packed story that has moments that tug at the heart and filming it has been a joyride. We're very happy to restart the shooting and we hope to wrap it up in time to present it to the audience. We witnessed incredible excitement for 'Introduction To Pushpa Raj' and so we aim to surpass the expectations that have been created. We would love to meet the viewers in cinemas soon through 'Pushpa'," said producers Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar in a joint statement.

The film revolves around the red sanders heist in the hills of Andhra Pradesh. Actress Rashmika Mandanna will be seen alongside Arjun for the first time.

Meanwhile, Fahadh Faasil will be seen playing the villain.

While Pushpa Part 1 will release in theatres this year, its second part is expected to hit the screens in 2023.