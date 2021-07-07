Kareena Kapoor shares a priceless pic of Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor together

Many celebs are bidding farewell to legendary actor Dilip Kumar who passed away on Wednesday due to age-related ailments. Among the many tributes that came in, Kareena Kapoor Khan's grabbed the attention of many.

Kareena paid her tribute with a special throwback photo featuring Raj Kapoor and Dilip Kumar.

In the photo, the two young actors are seen holding onto each other and smiling as they get ready for the click. Taking to Instagram stories, she wrote, “RIP (sic)”

Neetu Kapoor too shared a picture of Dilip Kumar pulling Raj Kapoor’s cheeks and wrote, “The deep connection and love between them.”

In Dilip Kumar's autobiography, The Substance And The Shadow, he had mentioned how Raj Kapoor and he have been friends since school days. While they were rivals on-screen, off-screen they shared a great relationship.

Raj Kumar's son and actor Rishi Kapoor too had written a personal note about his father’s unparalleled friendship with father-figure Yousuf uncle in Dilip Kumar’s autobiography.

He wrote, “I remember very clearly how he walked into the room where Papa was lying unconscious and drew a chair close to the bed on which he sat holding Papa’s hand. He began telling Papa, ‘Raj, aaj bhi main der se aaya. Maaf kar de mujhe.. I know you like to be in the limelight and have all the attention on you. Enough is enough. Get up and sit and listen to me. I have just come back from Peshawar and I have brought the aroma of chapli kebabs to tempt you. You and I will go together and will walk through the bazaar like we used to and enjoy the kebabs and rotis. Raj, wake up and stop acting, I know you are a great actor. Raj, maine le jana hai tusi Peshawar de ghar de aangan wich.’ His voice was now choking and tears were brimming over from his eyes as he spoke.”