Mridhula Vijai, Yuva Krishna get married

TV actors Mridhula Vijai and Yuva Krishna got married on Thursday in a hush hush ceremony at Attukal temple. The wedding was attended by close friends and family.

While Mridhula was seen in a traditional saree, Yuva was spotted in shirt and mundu and the duo looked adorable together.

Earlier, the duo had a low-key engagement ceremony with just friends and family in attendance.

Recently, the actors had made a grand wedding announcment with a romantic video. Talking about choosing Mridhula as his life partner, Yuva said, "I respect her character. The multitalented person is 24x7 active and I am impressed with the way she handles things in life.

On the other hand, Mridhula said, " Soon after getting this proposal we became so close, it should be the reason that we share the same wavelength. He also supports me well in my career".

Mridhula Vijai is currently playing the titular character in the show, 'Pookkalam Varavayi' and Yuva is currently playing the lead role in 'Manji Virinja Poovu'.