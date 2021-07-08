From The Tomorrow War to Interstellar: Five movies that made us travel in time

Have you ever wondered if you could fly back in time or live through an event before it happened in future? If your answers are in affirmative then for sure you are a sucker of sci-fi films that often plays around with the theme of time travel.

These films exploring different time travel theories and adventures often take the audiences along a thrilling trip to the future and also back in the past. Time travel films add an edge to the sci-fi genre and keep the viewers hooked to their seats. Here are the five must-watch films from the last decade that make us travel in time:

2001: A Space Odyssey

(Amazon Prime Video & Netflix)

The film is one of the best time travel-cum-classic sci-fi thrillers of all time. Directed by Stanley Kubrick, the film is believed to be a masterpiece in terms of the visuals, lighting, soundtracks and the shots of space that tries to create the possible advancement of the coming decades. This sci-fi movie is being streamed on Amazon Prime Video and Netflix. Among the stellar star cast, Keir Dullea, Gary Lockwood and William Sylvester play the leading roles in the narrative. Overall, the movie will leave you amazed with its cinematography, animation and performances depicting a realistic future and how space travel would look like at that time.

Interstellar

(Amazon Prime Video & Netflix)

This Christopher Nolan’s epic sci-fi movie featuring Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, Bill Irwin, Ellen Burstyn, John Lithgow, Michael Caine, and Matt Damon, connects emotion with intelligence. The paradox of the movie revolves around the team of explorers who undertake an important mission in human history as they travel beyond the universe to discover whether mankind has a future among the stars. However, the movie isn’t just about sci-fi or space, it talks about the different aspects of human life, bravery and expeditions. It is being streamed both on Amazon Prime Video and Netflix platforms.

The Tomorrow War

(Amazon Prime Video)

This is one of the most recent sci-fi movies that captivates and entertains, ticks all the boxes with perfect casting and leaves the audience mesmerised in its own way. Helmed by Chris McKay, the film stars Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski, J.K. Simmons, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge, Jasmine Mathews, Ryan Kiera Armstrong and Keith Powers. The story is about Dan Foster (Chris Pratt) and his family, who travel along with a group of time travellers while battling against deadly aliens who are trying to destroy human existence on earth. There are many more twists and turns in the plot that make for an exciting ride. To know more about the story, don’t forget to book a date with the film on Amazon Prime Video.

In the Shadow of the Moon

(Netflix)

This time travel mystery is directed by Jim Mickle and features Boyd Holbrook, Cleopatra Coleman, Michael C. Hall, among others. It is streaming on Netflix and revolves around a serial killer who strikes nebulously in every ten years. The narrative shrouded with mystery till the end never fails to grab our attention. The plot of the movie brings everything one could look for right from gripping action, sci-fi thriller, humour to horror. Initially, it takes time to understand the plot but once you do, the movie kind of engulfs you in its intriguing suspense.

Tenet

(Amazon Prime Video)

Tenet is Christopher Nolan’s latest sci-fiction thriller action film based on time and time-inversion. The cast includes John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh. It is based on a futuristic sight of the past and future both contradicting each other amid the concept of reality bending time inversion. It is certainly a highly enjoyable action based entertainment that takes a different turn all thanks to its complex storytelling. Tenet is streaming on Amazon Prime Video and is one film that sci-fi film lovers should not give a miss.