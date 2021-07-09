Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

'Fast And Furious 9' gets India release date

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 09, 2021 07:30 AM IST
Topic | Entertainment News

The ninth installment of the high-octane actioner "Fast & Furious" starring Vin Diesel, John Cena and Cardi B among others is all set to release theatrically in India on August 5, it was announced on Thursday.

The Justin Lin directorial also stars Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, Chris Bridges (Ludacris), Nathalie Emmanuel, Helen Mirren, Ozuna and Charlize Theron.

Universal Pictures have announced the release date of the franchise on Thursday. It will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada languages.

RELATED ARTICLES

The ninth instalment has already been released in the US, Canada, China, Russia, Korea, Hong Kong, and the Middle East. However, the release of the film was pushed in India due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.