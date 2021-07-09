'Randuper' movie gets an OTT release

Much acclaimed Malayalam movie Randuper gears up for OTT release. The movie starring Bipin Basil Paulose, Santhy Balachandran, Suraj Venjaramood and Alencier started streaming Nee Stream, Cave, Saina Play and Koode from Friday.

The film directed by prem Shankar and produced by KS Arunkumar was screened at the International Competition category of the 22nd International Film Festival of Kerala in 2017.

The film which deals with the dynamics of eternal love, traces the journey of a couple who break up. Meanwhile, a political development takes place, and the love story plays out in its backdrop.

“All films have a political thread. However, I love telling stories dealing with romance,” explains Prem Shankar on how he chose the theme for his film after a long search.

The filmmaker, who belongs to Thiruvananthapuram, was introduced to world cinema through film festivals. Reaching Bengaluru in search of a livelihood, Prem Shankar joined an advertisement agency. But, cinema remained his goal and 'Randuper' happened after persistent efforts.

