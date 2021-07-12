Sohan Roy to receive Better World Fund Unity Award for docu on Alappad

Sohan Roy, a Keralite marine professional based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has won the prestigious Better World Fund Unity Award which spreads the message of responsible mining across the globe.

Roy will get this award for directing the documentary "Black Sand", which is based on environmental degradation and unscientific mining methods adopted in Alappuzha's Alappad region.

The list of previous years' award winners include the Prince of Monaco Albert II; Hollywood actors like Forest Whitaker and Sharon Stone; and German filmmaker Wim Wenders.

Roy is the the first Indian to be honoured with the award.

Roy is known for his directorial Hollywood movie "DAM 999" which contended for the 2011 Oscars and received five selections in three categories.