Evelyn Sharma flaunts baby bump on social media

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 14, 2021 08:36 AM IST
Actress Evelyn Sharma took to social media on Tuesday to share a photograph flaunting her baby bump. She joked this was the first time that people were applauding a bigger belly in her photos.

Evelyn shared a photo wearing a blue dress and pink sweater placing her left hand on the baby bump.

"First time people are applauding a bigger belly in my photos! #pregnant #evelynsharma #tummypride #bellypride #pregnancyannouncement #babyontheway #mommylife," she wrote on Instagram.

The actress had announced on Sunday that she is expecting her first child with husband Tushaan Bhindi. She had shared a picture lying down with her left hand over her baby bump and had posted: "Can't wait to hold you in my arms."

Evelyn recently tied the knot with Sydney based surgeon Tushaan Bhindi in an intimate low-key ceremony in Brisbane, Australia. The actress had shared the news of her wedding on social media in the first week of June.

