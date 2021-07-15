Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Mammootty in awe of this tall groom, pictures go viral

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 15, 2021 12:35 PM IST
Topic | Entertainment News

Photos and videos of high profile weddings in which actors and celebrities attend as guests often become viral on the social media. Mega star Mammootty has recently attended a wedding in Kochi and his fans already love the screen icon’s stylish looks.

Meanwhile, in one of the pictures, the actor could be seen looking eagerly the groom, who is very tall, with a surprised look on his face.

The picture in which Mammootty is tilting his head to look at the groom has drawn hundreds of comments and memes too. While some wrote that being tall has gone out of trend, some others jokingly said that the groom ‘shouldn't be allowed to grow’. Many actors, including Guinness Pakru had shared this interesting picture.

RELATED ARTICLES

The mega star had attended the wedding reception of Dilshad and Sarah at a private hotel in Kochi.

Dilshad, who is a former athlete, currently works at the central excise customs department. Mammootty clicked pictures with both the families and spent some amazing moments with the guests too. 

On the work front, Mammootty is shooting for Bheeshma Parvam. The upcoming film is helmed by Amal Neerad.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.