From little baby's viral pic to police complaint: Here's why Kareena Kapoor Khan is trending

Kareena Kapoor Khan has hit the headlines once again. She in fact occupied a spot on the list of trends on Thursday after a photo of the actress and a baby surfaced on the Internet.

The viral picture is reportedly from Kareena Kapoor's soon-to-be-released book titled Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible. And fans and followers believe that the baby in the viral photo is Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's second son Jeh, who was born on February 21.

In the pic, Kareena can be seen kissing the forehead of her son. Kareena and Saif welcomed their first child Taimur in December 2016.

Meanwhile, the actress who is mother to two kids decided to pen down her thoughts, her experiences and her advice to motherhood. Now, her book title has landed her into trouble.

According to a report News18, a police complaint has been filed against the actress for hurting religious sentiments with the book title. A Christian group - Alpha Omega Christian Mahasangh has taken objection to the word Bible being used in the title. The president of the group Ashish Shinde filed a complaint at the Shivaji Nagar Police Station in Beed. In the complaint it is mentioned that the holy word Bible has been used in the title and this in turn has hurt religious sentiments of Christians.

Reports further suggest that the president of the group has sought registration of a case under IPC section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) against the actress and the two others. Though a case has been registered against the actress, an FIR cannot be carried out as the complaint has to be made in Mumbai police station.

The actress had announced her book last year on Mothers’ Day.

On July 9th the actress launched her book and called it her third baby. She even dropped a video to talk about it and said, “This has been quite the journey… both my pregnancies and writing my Pregnancy Bible. There were good days and bad days; some days I was raring to go to work and others where I struggled to get out of bed. This book is a very personal account of what I experienced both physically and emotionally through both my pregnancies.”