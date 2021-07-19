When Anushka Sharma posted a series of pics with 'fan' Virat Kohli

Actress-producer Anushka Sharma posted a series of pictures on Saturday featuring her and her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli. The series of photos, as well as the caption, has Anushka jocularly referring to Virat as a fan who's chasing her for a picture.

The couple is currently in the UK.

"Was just casually prancing around town. Running a hand through my hair. A fan spotted me. I obliged for a picture. He seemed happy. Anything for my fans! Photo taken by another fan -- @cloverwootton," she wrote as caption.

Anushka has accompanied Virat and team India as they prepare to face England for a five-match Test series starting in August. The couple's daughter Vamika accompanied them as well.

Last week, Anushka and Virat celebrated Vamika's six-month birthday with a picnic in the park.Speaking about her work, the actress has two films in the pipeline. She will be seen in Navdeep Singh's "Kaneda", and a biopic of cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

The actress was last seen in the film "Zero" in 2018. She produced the web series "Paatal Lok" and the film "Bulbbul" for OTT last year.