Film associations prepare guidelines for creating bio secure bubbles at shooting locations

Kochi: Even though the government has lately given the nod to begin film shooting in Kerala despite the COVID-19 threat, the cinema associations have decided to resume production only after ensuring bio-secure bubble facility at the locations to ward of infections.

Bio-secure bubbles are created to ensure safe and secure environment at the shooting locations. Recently, many sporting events were conducted like this.

Those who have taken at least one shot of COVID-19 vaccine or produces an RT-PCR negative certificate would be allowed to be part of the filming crew. The entire location would be turned into a bio-secure bubble where no one from outside would be allowed to enter.

Though the state government last week gave the green signal to resume shooting, the film organizations have collectively decided to prepare proper filming guidelines before beginning production in Kerala. The decision to prepare the guidelines was taken at a meeting attended by Film Chamber president G Suresh Kumar, Kerala Film Producer’s Association M Renjith and FEFKA general secretary B Unnikrishnan.

Shooting stopped at Peermade

Meanwhile, the associations have asked to stop the filming of a movie that had begun at Peermade. The associations hope to prepare the guidelines as soon as possible. Only the producers who are willing to comply with these guidelines would be allowed to begin filming. FEFKA would cooperate with the projects as and when the association gives its nod.

Bro Daddy crew returns



The filming crew of Mohanlal-starrer Bro Daddy would return to Kerala after completing a two-week shooting schedule in Hyderabad. The initial phase of its production was moved to Hyderabad as the state government was yet to give nod for shooting in Kerala though step-by-step unlocking process was underway considering the overall pandemic scenario.

The filming of around 20 Malayalam movies which got stalled during the lockdown period. since last year, would resume in the initial phase. Meanwhile, production of new movies would begin by the end of this month.

Mohanlal rushes to Hyderabad



Top actor Mohanlal left for Hyderabad on Sunday to shoot his Bro Daddy portions. The actor was spotted at airport and a few videos of him leaving for the shoot is doing the rounds on social media.

Actor Prthiviraj is the director of the film.