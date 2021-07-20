Vayanasala: This short film will leave you unsettled

It's to say the least—a stressful time right now, with months of self-isolation still occasionally leading to tears over the smallest things. And while some of our most intense emotional experiences come when we’re watching a film, here's a short film that will leave a lump in your heart.

The Malayalam short film Vayanasala, based on true events is adapted from a short story by Jayan Rajan. Written and directed by Suneesh Surendran, the short builds up a narrative within two characters and their conversation about a little boy.

The nuances are scattered, the messaging is subtle and the reality hits deep.

Since the story needs to convolute itself into a knot before we are allowed to untie it, the edits by Alby Nataraj and cinematography by Mahesh SR does the rest. It provides us with visual cues and tells us how to feel.

Produced by Wonderwall Media, the nearly 11-minutes long video stars Manikandan Pattambi and Bilas Chandrahasan.

Watch it here: