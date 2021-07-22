Malayalam movie '18 hours' gets a release date

18 hours, the Malayalam film directed by Rajesh Nair is gearing up for an OTT release.

The film starring Vijay Babu, Ratheesh Vega, Shyamaprasad, Indu and others will stream on Manorama Max. The film is set to premiere on August 1.

The satellite rights of the movie is bagged by Mazhavil Manorama.

Rajesh Nair had ealier helmed movies like Escape from Uganda, Salt Mango Tree and Thrissur Pooram.

With 18 hours, Rajesh is back with Vinod and Vinod team (Vinod Jayakumar and Vinod Vijayakumar), who had earlier penned Rajesh's earlier outing Salt Mango Tree.

But unlike his earlier films, 18 hours is touted to be an out-an-out mystery thriller.

The film is produced by Salil Sankaran along with Rajesh Nair.