Shooting of Prabhas' 'Radhe Shyam' nears completion: Pooja Hegde

Hyderabad: Actress Pooja Hegde, who will soon be seen in the multilingual love story 'Radhe Shyam', alongside actor Prabhas, says that the film has almost finished shooting.

The film, which is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar has treated fans with only a teaser so far.

Talking to IANS, the actress said: "We are almost towards the end. We have around a week or 10 days worth of shoot left and then we will wrap. Once shutters open and things are good to go, the producers will decide when they want to release it I guess."

This is the first time Pooja will be romancing Prabhas. While the actress is tight-lipped about her role, she is excited to be part of a love story.

"I don't know if I can talk about the role right now. Maybe closer to the release. The film is a very mature love story I would say. It's quite interesting to see Prabhas do a romantic film after so much action. For me, myself, I don't think I have not done a proper love story in a long time. So, it's exciting for me," she says.

Pooja has been doing her bit for society through her charitable organisation All About Love, for almost a year now.

Talking about launching the organisation, Pooja says: "It has been in the making for a long time. I have always been giving back on a personal front in whatever way I could. I wanted to create a culture, where you donate a percentage of income and give back to society with love. I have set aside a certain percentage for charity. It's something I want to push people to do in whatever they can do. I think any act done out of love can really change someone's life and that is what the name All about Love, is about."

Pooja has projects in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil film industries.

In Bollywood, she will be seen alongside Salman Khan in 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' and Ranveer Singh's 'Cirkus'. In Telugu, she will be seen in 'Radhe Shyam'. She will also be seen sharing screen space with Vijay in the much-awaited Tamil film 'Beast'.