Amid husband Raj Kundra’s arrest, Shilpa Shetty shares meaningful post on 'surviving challenges'

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty shared her first social media message a couple of days after husband Raj Kundra's arrest in a major pornography case.

Taking to her Instagram story, Shilpa Shetty shared a screenshot of an excerpt from a book that began with a quote by James Thurber. Titled 'Looking around', the excerpt that Shilpa Shetty read talked about 'surviving challenges' and 'living today'.

The excerpt read, "Do not look back in anger; or forward in fear but around in awareness.We look back at the people who have hurt us with anger, the frustration we've felt, the bad luck we've endured. We look forward in fear of the possibility that we might lose a job, contract a disease, or suffer the death of a loved one.

The place one needs to be is right here, right now -- not looking anxious at what has been or what might be, but fully aware of what is. I take a deep breath, knowing that I'm lucky to be alive. I have survived challenges in the past and will survive challenges in the future. Nothing need distract me from living my life today."

Meanwhile, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Maharashtra, on Thursday informed that they have received four emails alleging that Raj Kundra bribed Mumbai Police officials with Rs 25 lakh to evade arrest.

Kundra, along with 11 others, was arrested by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch on Monday night for his alleged involvement in creating pornographic films and publishing them through some mobile applications.