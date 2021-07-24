Arya and Sayyeshaa welcome baby girl

Arya and Sayyeshaa, the popular celebrity couple of Tamil cinema, welcomed their first child.

It was Arya's best friend and actor Vishal who took to his official Twitter page and confirmed that the couple is blessed with a baby girl.

As per the reports, both the mother and baby are doing fine.

Arya and Sayyeshaa are expected to officially announce their baby girl's arrival with an official statement soon.

After the news came out, fans were in surprise and sent congratulatory wishes for the couple.

So Happy to break this news,great to be an Uncle,my Bro Jammy & Sayyeshaa r blessed wit a #BabyGirl,uncontrollable emotions rite now in midst of shoot.Always wish de best 4 dem,Inshallah,GB de new Born,my Baby Girl @sayyeshaa & @arya_offl for taking a new responsibility as a Dad — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) July 23, 2021

Arya and Sayyeshaa got married in 2019 in a grand ceremony, attended by friends and family. The two met and fell in love with each other during the making of the film 'Ghajinikanth'. Arya, on the work front, is currently basking the success of his recently released movie 'Sarpatta Parambarai' on Amazon Prime Video. The film directed by Pa. Ranjith is getting rave reviews from all corners.

Meanwhile, the actor has two exciting projects in his kitty with 'Aranmanai 3' and 'Enemy'.