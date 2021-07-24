Shilpa Shetty asks fans to watch 'Hungama 2', says film should not suffer amid Raj Kundra's arrest

With her husband, businessman Raj Kundra, mired in a case of allegedly peddling pornography, Shilpa Shetty put up a brave face and made a fervent pitch for her film, 'Hungama 2'. Clearly, she doesn't want the controversy to singe the film's prospects.

The actress took to Instagram to urge netizens to watch the film, which was released digitally on Friday. She said 'Hungama 2' was the outcome of the "relentless efforts of an entire team" and that the film "shouldn't suffer".

The film has Paresh Rawal and Shetty playing the principal characters.

"I believe in and practise the teachings of Yoga. The only place where life exists is the present moment, NOW," the actress stated in her Instagram post.

"Hungama 2 involves the relentless efforts of an entire team that's worked very hard to make a good film, and the film shouldn't suffer … ever!" Shetty added.

(1/2)



I believe and practice the teachings of Yoga, “The only place where life exists is the present moment, NOW.”

Hungama 2 involves the relentless efforts of an entire team that’s worked very hard to make a good film, and the film shouldn’t suffer… ever!#Hungama2 pic.twitter.com/JCeEGXVZ09 — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) July 23, 2021

Requesting her Instagram followers to watch her film, the actress added using a folded hands emoji: "So today, I request you all to watch Hungama 2 with your families to put a smile on your face and for the sake of every single person attached to the film."

The tweets come a day after Shilpa Shetty made her first post on social media since Raj Kundra's arrest. Kundra was taken into custody on Monday night by the city police's crime branch after being booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

Meanwhile, Hungama 2, the remake of Malayalam film Minnaram is directed by Priyadarshan and released on Disney+Hostar.