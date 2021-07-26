Dance scholar Methil Devika splits with actor-politician husband

Methil Devika, an exponent of Indian classical dance and cultural interpreter who has long been an instrumental figure in shaping the art scene of Kerala, announced her decision to split with her husband of eight years on Monday.

"I have come to realize that we may have very different ideas about everything. That is all. We intend to remain friends even after the divorce," Methil told Manorama News.

She married actor-politician Mukesh on October 24, 2013. They met while working together at the Kerala Lalitha Kala Akademi.

She has sent the divorce notice by way of her lawyer in Ernakulam.

Known as a trail-blazer in Mohiniyattam for redefining the languid dance form, Methil works as a research supervisor of York University in Canada and the Department of Dance at Kerala Kalamandalam.

Methil also runs a dance school in Palakkad and oversees work at the Chitrakoodam Art House in Kerala as Artistic Director.

This is Devika's second marriage. Her first marriage was with Rajeev Nair, a financial specialist. They have a child.

Mukesh, currently MLA of Kollam constituency, was previously married to South Indian film actress Saritha. They split in 2011 after 25 years of marriage.