Kuruthi gets a release date, Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer set for an OTT release

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 28, 2021 12:24 PM IST
Topic | Entertainment News

Prithviraj Sukumaran's Kuruthi is all set for an OTT release. The movie will stream on Amazon Prime Video and the makers have confirmed the release date as well.

Kuruthi will be an Onam release and will start streaming from August 11.

Kuruthi will thus be the second straight OTT film of Prithviraj Sukumaran after the recent crime-thriller Cold Case. 

Kuruthi, which marks the first independent outing of Prithviraj Productions, is produced by Prithviraj's wife Supriya Menon. 

Directed by debutant Manu Warrier, the film also boasts of an ensemble cast including Roshan Mathew, Murali Gopy, Shine Tom Chacko, Mamukoya, Srinda, Manikandan R Achari, Navas Vallikkunnu, Naslen, and Sagar Surya.

Touted to be a revenge story, the movie was shot at Eerattupetta in Kottayam district, majorly indoors.

