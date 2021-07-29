Malayalam
Amazon Prime's most-watched films: 'Toofan' leads the race, 'Malik' finds spot on top list

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 29, 2021 02:49 PM IST Updated: July 29, 2021 03:53 PM IST
In a rare instance, OTT giant Amazon Prime Video has released data, revealing its highest streaming projects within their launch-weeks so far in this year.

Actor Farhan Akhtar's 'Toofan' is on top position as the most watched video within first week of its release globally.

According to the data released by the OTT platform, the Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra directorial was watched by more customers on Prime Video India than any other Hindi film in its opening week. The film was viewed in over 3,900+ towns and cities in India and in 160+ countries and territories across the globe.

Besides this, in the local languages catagory, films 'Narappa' (Telugu), 'Sarpatta Parambarai' (Tamil) and 'Malik' (Malayalam), were each watched in over 3,200+ towns and cities in India and in over 150+ countries and territories globally.

In the catagory of web shows, Adarsh Gourav's 'Hostel Daze (S2)' emerged as one of the most loved shows amongst young adults within just a week of its launch, with viewership from 3,600+ towns and cities in India and from over 100+ countries and territories around the world.

The data comes to light as Amazon marked July 26 and July 27 as Prime Days. Prime Day 2021 marked the most Small Medium Businesses (SMBs) selling on Amazon.in ever, as they saw an overwhelming response from Prime members.

