Prabhas' Radhe Shyam wraps up after 3 years, makers unveil new release date

Prabhas starrer period romantic drama "Radhe Shyam" will hit the big screen on January 14, next year.

Prabhas shared the film's poster on Instagram on Friday morning. In the poster, the actor looks dapper in a classic black suit and is seen carrying a briefcase in one hand.

For the caption, he wrote: "Can't wait for you all to watch my romantic saga, #RadheShyam, which has a brand new release date - 14th January, 2022 worldwide!"

Radhe Shyam also marks Prabhas' return to the romantic genre after a gap of almost a decade. It also stars actress Pooja Hegde.

The shooting for Radhe Shyam was wrapped up on Thursday. And Radha Krishna Kumar, the director for Radhe Shyam shared how the pandemic took a toll on the project.

The project, featuring Prabhas in the lead role, was launched in 2018. With the lockdown, the filming faced delays and took three years to complete.

Radha Krishna Kumar, the director for Radhe Shyam, on Thursday took to social media and wrote: “All done with the last schedule of #RadheShyam … I spread my love to all our darling fans!! This pandemic had a a toll on all our expectations!! An update is on the way.”

On the technical team, the music composition is handled by Justin Prabhakaran, while Manoj Paramahamsa is the cinematographer. Radhe Shyam is produced by Vamshi, Pramod, and Praseedha Uppalapati in association with T-Series.