To the strongest girl and strictest mother: Prithviraj Sukumaran shares special birthday wish for wife

Producer Supriya Menon Prithviraj is celebrating her birthday on Saturday and Prithviraj Sukumaran has made the day even more special by posting a heartfelt wish for his wife.

Taking to Instagram, Prithviraj shared a happy photo of the birthday girl with their little one. The throwback photo has Supriya holding Alankrita. Both can be seen smiling as they pose for the camera.

Along with the delightful picture, Prithviraj wrote, "Happy birthday love ❤️ For all the highs and the lows, for all that you’ve held me up through, to the strongest girl I know, to the strictest mom (and wife 👀) there is, to my forever strength and my biggest constant in life, I love you! PS: I know you hate posting Ally’s pictures online..but I think today warrants the world seeing one of my favourite throw back pictures of you and our little bundle of joy!”



Prithviraj Sukumaran and Supriya Menon are one of the most stunning star couples from Mollywood. Prithviraj Sukumaran and Supriya reportedly met in Mumbai, where Supriya Menon was pursuing her career as a journalist. The duo found an instant connection between and became friends. Later the friendship blossomed into love and in 2011 they took wedding vows to be together forever. The duo are also parents to their adorable baby girl Alankrita.



Supriya Menon who was a former journalist at an international media house has now entered the show business as a producer. She has bankrolled two projects so far namely Nine and Driving License and is currently awaiting the release of Kuruthi which will release on Amazon Prime Video on August 12.