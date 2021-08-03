Malayalam film 'Insha' to release on Neestream

'Insha', which tells the aspirations of a wheelchair-bound teen girl of that same name, will be screened on Neestream from August 3.

This is the first full-length film to be directed by Dr Siju Vijayan, who has made several short films. The central character in the film is a 13-year-old girl, named Insha, who is confined to a wheelchair.

The film revolves around Insha, her dream and the efforts of her three friends to make her dream come true.

Dr Siju has been suffering from spinal muscular atrophy for the last six years and travels with the help of an electric wheelchair.

The film is produced by Dr Siju and Aghosh Babu under the banner of Ayushmithra Cinemas.

The film stars Prathana Sandeep, Aditya Rajesh, Ananthu Narayanan, Mebin Issac, Anil Perumbalam, Arya Salim, Manaksha C.P, Rajeswary Sasikumar and Suresh Nellikode in significant roles.

The other cast include Sanif Ali, Timy Varghese, Anjurani Joy, Parvathy Krishnakumar, Sini Ginesh, Sumesh Madhavan, Prasanth and Jeril Johnny.

The cinematography is by Praveen Raj and editing by Naveen P. Vijayan. The music is by Dr. Donald Mathew.