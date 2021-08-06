Koode bets big on esports, bags exclusive streaming rights for India Today Esports Premier League

Koode, Malayalam’s first independent OTT platform, is betting big on esports. Koode has bagged the exclusive streaming rights for one of the most anticipated and biggest gaming events in the country –India Today Esports Premier League (ESPL). ESPL is the first franchisee-based esports league in India.

The Esports Premier League 2021 is a multi-city Free Fire tournament that will feature a prize pool of Rs 25,00,000 and over 700 online matches.

The ESPL will be one of India’s largest events to date and will run for 3 months to tap into the growing landscape of esports in the country where sports professionals and gamers will compete against each other.

The teams will represent 6 cities across the country -- Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Bangalore -- as well as two states Punjab and Rajasthan. ESPL has also roped in Indian actor and Bollywood star Tiger Shroff as its brand ambassador.

Talking about the partnership Tiger Shroff said: “I am really excited to collaborate with the Esports Premier League. This opens a tremendous opportunity to recognize the growing talent in esports in India. As the world’s first franchise-based model in esports, ESPL will surely help in putting India first on the global map. Esports fans and gamers are shaping the future of entertainment and sports. And I’m glad to represent this force of the future.”

Vishwalok Nath, ESPL Director, also talked about the partnership, and said: “One of the major goals for ESPL has been to reach out to every millennial and gamer in the country and our purpose of having Tiger Shroff on board has been to create a much deeper connection and grow the gaming community. We hope this association will also further our initiative to intensify of taking esports to the next level in India”.