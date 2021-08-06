Watch: How Lara Dutta transformed as Indira Gandhi in 'Bell Bottom'

Bollywood actress Lara Dutta surprised everyone with her look as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi for her upcoming film 'Bell Bottom'.

On Thursday, Lara Dutta shared a behind-the-scenes video of her transformation into former prime minister Indira Gandhi.

She wrote, in the caption, "Never had I imagined portraying a personality this pivotal & when I saw how this transformation translated on the screen, everything felt surreal & worth it. Can’t wait for y’all to watch my performance in #BellBottom on the big screen in 3D on 19th Aug."

Actor Akshay Kumar too shared the video and captioned, “What bringing a character to life looks like…@larabhupathi you’ve nailed it and how in #BellBottom Catch it on the big screen, also in 3D, on 19th August.” Lara Dutta responded to the post and thanked Akshay. “Thank you Akki for the never ending support and encouragement!! I would never have been able to pull this off if it wasn’t in your faith in me to be able to do so (sic).”

The video shows Lara sitting on a chair, and being surrounded by makeup artists and prosthetic experts.

Bell Bottom is set in 1984, the year that saw Operation Bluestar as well as Mrs Gandhi's assassination. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi, Vaani Kapoor and is slated for an August 19 theatrical release. Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, the film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani.