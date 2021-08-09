Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Watch: Antony Varghese Pepe marries longtime girlfriend Anisha Poulose

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 09, 2021 07:48 AM IST
Topic | Entertainment News

Actor Antony Varghese tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Anisha. The duo entered wedlock in a private ceremony with close family members and friends in attendance. 

For the wedding, Antony Varghese looked dapper in a blue suit, while his beautiful bride Anisha Poulose decked up in an A-line wedding gown in a white hue. 

Reportedly, the wedding took place in Kerala's Angamaly following all COVID-19 protocols. 

RELATED ARTICLES

A few days ago the couple had an engagement ceremony, the low-key affair was held at Angamaly.

Antony Varghese Pepe and Anisha Poulose are reportedly childhood friends. Anisha is a nurse by profession and she has been working abroad. 

Antony Varghese Pepe has films like ‘Aanaparambile World Cup’ and ‘Ajagajantharam’ in the pipeline.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.