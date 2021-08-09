From Kuruthi to C U Soon: 5 movies featuring the stellar Roshan Mathew that you should definitely watch

Roshan Mathew is not just the golden-boy of the Malayalam film industry but has been making waves in India and across the globe with his stellar work. He is a phenomenal actor who continues to raise the bar when it comes to great acting skills. This utterly brilliant actor has raw skills and a great talent, to get right into the skin of the character in an effortless manner and leave the audience amazed time and again. His fan-base seems to be increasing exponentially with every passing day which is a testament to his talent.

If you haven’t been left in awe of him, here are 5 Roshan Mathew movies which will make you his fan, that is, if you aren’t already one!

Film: Kuruthi

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Fans of the versatile actor were delighted when the film was announced, as they get to see the actor pack a punch with megastar Prithviraj Sukumaran once again. This upcoming Malayalam thriller’s trailer received applause and best wishes massively for creating suspense and thrill among the viewers who can’t wait to know what happens next. Directed by Manu Warrier, this movie stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Roshan Mathew, Mammukoya, Srindaa, Shine Tom Chacko and Murali Gopy. The story of this movie is about revenge and revolves around the strong sense of emotions and the human instinct to survive. Produced by Supriya Menon, Kuruthi is an Onam special release and will premiere globally on August 11 2021, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Film: C U Soon

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

C U Soon was released at the time when the nation got into a complete lockdown. Roshan’s performance was a breath of fresh air for his fans, in this movie which was India’s first computer screen film. What the viewer basically saw was an entire movie where the characters were on a video call on their phone or computer. Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, this film stars Roshan Mathew, Fahadh Faasil and Darshana Rajendran in the lead roles. With this movie, he proved that he is one of those actors who eludes image traps by making bold choices in terms of films and characters.

Film: Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai

Where to watch: Netflix

Roshan Mathew's fan base grew in leaps and bounds with this movie as it was his very-first Hindi film. Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai is a Hindi drama film directed by Anurag Basu, starring Saiyami Kher, Rajshri Despande, Amruta Subash and Roshan Mathew in the pivotal roles. This movie proved that he is an artist and no language is a barrier for him to showcase his talent. The movie is set on the backdrop of demonetization in 2016 and tells a story of a bank cashier, with an unemployed husband (Roshan), who discovers an exorbitant amount of cash hidden in her kitchen sink.

Film: Moothon

Where to watch: ZEE5

Moothon is a bi-lingual movie, in Malayalam and Hindi, written and directed by Geetu Mohandas, starring Nivin Pauly, Shashank Arora, Sobhita Dhulipala, Mellissa Raju Thomas and Roshan Mathew. Moothon premiered at 2019 Toronto International Film Festival and received appreciation and applause from film critics and fraternity worldwide. While the story majorly focused on the journey of little boy finding his elder brother Akbar, Roshan's character Ameer played a pivotal role and steered the plot of the movie. And Ameer is one the most satisfying characters that and actor like Roshan can get in his career.

Film: Koode

Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar

This Malayalam psychological drama film is directed by Anjali Menon. Koode is yet another movie in which we can see the powerful duo of Prthiviraj Sukumaran and Roshan Mathew together. This film also stars Nazriya Nazim and Parvathy Thiruvothu. Koode marked the 100th film of Prithviraj and was an adaptation of Marathi film, Happy Journey. Roshan played the role of a singer Krish who was a love interest of the female character Jenny played by Nazriya. Though it was a small role in Koode, Roshan amazed the audience with his lively acting and screen presence.