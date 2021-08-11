Not Jeh, but Kareena and Saif's second child's name is Jehangir and this is how netizens reacted

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's second child is not even two years old, but his name has been dragged into an unseemly Twitter troll attack.

So much so, riding on the hate campaign, the hashtags #saifalikhan and #aurangzeb are trending on the social media platform.

The world knew that the child had been named 'Jeh' -- his maternal grandfather Randhir Kapoor, in fact, had also referred to him as 'Jeh' when someone asked him for his name in response to the Bollywood veteran's recent tweet that he was visiting his grandchild.

But then, reports started circulating that Kareena and Saif's second son was named Jehangir -- and that made the troll army see red.

The couple had named their first son Taimur after he was born in 2014 and then, too, they were greeted with negativity.

Those circulating the information that Kareena and Saif's second child is named Jehangir quoted from Kareena's just-released book, 'Pregnancy Bible: The Ultimate Manuel for Moms-to-be' (Juggernaut), where she's said to have captioned Jeh's pictures as 'Jehangir'.

The book's publisher, Chiki Sarkar, denied that Kareena had ever mentioned the name 'Jehangir'. Said Sarkar: "In my capacity, I can say that she has always called him Jeh, her office calls him Jeh and in the book also she has called him Jeh."

The troll army, however, did not wait for any clarification and seized upon the rumour to start its hate campaign.

One Twitter user wrote: "Taimur and Jehangir are not just a name it's a slap on the face of Hindus. They could also keep the name of their children as Kalam or Irfan ... Hindus and others beware of these Islamist radicals, or propaganda spreaders. #SaifAliKhan #KareenaKapoorKhan #Hindus."

Another user wrote: "Taimur first & now Jehangir doesn't surprise me anymore. Remember after the box-office success of 'Tanhaji' the actor said that 'Tanhaji' story is a fictional story. It is shameful after insulting Maratha & Maharashtra pride he is still living & earning in Mumbai. #SaifAliKhan"

In a recent Instagram Live with filmmaker Karan Johar, when asked about the name of her son, Kareena announced it was 'Jeh Ali Khan'.

The big question is: Why are the trolls getting worked up when the mother and grandfather are calling the little one 'Jeh'? Ask the rumour mongers.