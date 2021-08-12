Ahead of the release of #Home, Indrans speaks about his four-decade-long journey in Mollywood

Amazon Prime Video recently unveiled the first-look poster of the upcoming Malayalam family drama #Home and that was more than enough to get the fans of veteran actor Indrans excited about the movie. Written and directed by Rojin Thomas, #Home tells the story of Oliver Twist, played by Indrans.



Indrans, a costume designer-turned-actor, has been a regular in the industry for four decades and has starred in over 400 films in his career.

Speaking about his journey and his mantra to stay relevant in the industry, Indrans said, “In my 40-year long career, I have seen Malayalam cinema changing. From old Malayalam cinema to new age Malayalam movies, I have seen it all. The only way to stay relevant in the industry is to adapt to the changes and go with the flow."

Indrans is a filmmaker's delight as he ensures a pleasant, ego-free association. "When it comes to work, I am not rigid, nor do I have any demands from my directors or writers. I enjoy working with the new generation of actors. In fact, there’s so much that I get to learn from these young and budding artists."

Talking about #Home, the actor said he was extremely happy to be a part of this project and thanked the filmmakers for the opportunity.

#Home is the story of a humble, but technology-challenged old man, Oliver, who tries constantly to get close to his two sons, who are hooked to social media like any other millennial. The film focuses on a socially relevant and relatable theme with a light-hearted and beautiful narrative.

Under the banner of Friday Film House, the upcoming Amazon Original Movie is produced by Vijay Babu, written and directed by Rojin Thomas and stars Indrans, Sreenath Bhasi and Vijay Babu in pivotal roles.