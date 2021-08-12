Nayanthara confirms engagement with Vignesh Shivan | Video

Lady superstar Nayanthara has officially confirmed her engagement with Vignesh Shivan. She was seen saying this in a Television show.

In promo of the television talk show hosted by popular anchor Dhivayadarshini aka DD, Nayanthara was asked about the ring she was seen wearing on the show. And in response, Nayanthara can be seen confirming that the ring she is wearing an engagement ring. The host also asked what she likes about beau Vignesh. To this, the actress replied, "Everything."

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara have been seeing each other for quite some time now. Vignesh Shivan had earlier posted a picture of Nayanthara leaning over him with a ring on her finger. He had captioned the photo was 'Viralodu uyir kooda korthu' (Finger is tied up with life).

Looks like the couple will soon enter wedlock. In a recent interaction with fans on social media a couple months ago, Vignesh Shivan has revealed that both he and Nayanthara are saving money for their marriage, since it will cost a lot and also for coronavirus to go away.

On the work front, Nayanthara will next be seen in "Netrikann", "Mookuthi Amman", "Annaatthe" and "Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal".