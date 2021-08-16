Court bans Ambili Devi from sharing personal matters relating to Adhityan on social media

Kochi: Television actress Ambili Devi was on Monday directed to refrain from remarking about her personal life with Adhityan Jayan on social media.

The order was issued by the Thrissur Family Court following a plea filed by Adithyan regarding Ambili Devi's attempt to malign him.

He has also demanded a compensation Rs 10 crore as he was ousted from the association for Malayalam television actors following Devi's complaint.

In her complaint to the police, Ambili Devi had alleged that he had misappropriated her gold ornaments of about 100 sovereigns and the Rs 10 lakh in her account and also subjected her to severe mental and physical harassment.

She had claimed that he used to abuse and threaten her with dire consequences demanding money. They married in January 2019 and have a son who was born in November the same year.

This was the second marriage for both of them and Devi has a son from her first marriage.

Adhityan also argued that Ambili had pledged the 100 sovereigns of gold in the bank. He also submitted documents to prove the same.

The court has ordered the bank manager to keep the gold in safe custody till the case is settled.

Meanwhile, Adhityan alleged that he was falsely implicated in the case after he objected to her involvement with another man. Adhityan's lawyer Vimala Binu also submitted videos and audio clips to prove the same.

Conditions laid by Kerala High Court

The Kerala High Court had granted Adhityan an anticipatory bail earlier. The other conditions laid down by the court were that he would appear before the investigating officer as and when required, he shall cooperate with the investigation and trial in the case, he shall not directly or indirectly threaten or induce any witness in the case, will not tamper with the evidence and he shall not visit the residence of his estranged wife. The court also directed him not to cause any disturbance to the work of his wife -- Ambili Devi -- who is also an actor and runs a dance school, and not give any interviews in any channel or in the social media regarding his marital life nor pass any derogatory remarks which would affect her reputation.

The wife was also directed not to give any interviews regarding her marital life.

Ambili Devi had told the court that she was subjected to severe mental and physical cruelty by Adithyan, who also threatened her with dire consequences. She also told the court that he once came to her parental home and threatened her and her parents and after the intervention of neighbours, he backed off. After hearing both sides, the court said,"Prima facie, it appears that he had raised death threats to intimidate her. It was not only towards her but also towards her parents." "The seriousness of the alleged offence has to be evaluated in the backdrop of the allegation that she was harassed by him for dowry after misappropriating her money." The court, however, said that the material before it was not sufficient to come to a finding that his custodial interrogation was absolutely necessary.