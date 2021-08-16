Malayalam
Ayyappanum Koshiyum Telugu remake titled 'Bheemla Nayak', teaser of Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati film out

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 16, 2021 08:58 AM IST
Actors Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati's upcoming film's final title has been announced as 'Bheemla Nayak'. The makers also released a glimpse of the film on Sunday.

The film is a remake of the 2020 Malayalam action-thriller Ayyappanum Koshiyum, which featured Biju Menon and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

In the teaser, Pawan a.k.a. Bheemla is seen on a mass rampage as he challenges Danny a.k.a. Daniel Shankar played by Rana Daggubati.

Both the actors unveiled the name and the teaser through their social media accounts on Sunday.

The first single of the movie will be out on September 2 as Pawan Kalyan's birthday special.

The film, directed by Sagar K Chandra, also stars actress Nithya Menen. The film is set to release on January 12, 2022.

